Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, has been named MONEYReport Magazine’s Man of the Year for 2020.

Making the announcement in Lagos at the weekend, the Publisher and Executive Editor of MONEYReport Magazine and Publications, Nik Ogbulie, said Danbatta emerged winner after considerations by the Board of Editorial Advisors of the publication at the end of the 2020 economic development calendar in the country, where the leadership efforts and impacts of major operators in the Nigerian economy were x-rayed.

“The erudite scholar has demonstrated outstanding and selfless sense of responsibility as a leader and a super transformer of the Nigerian communications industry, with commanding innovations that have optimised Nigeria’s very long walk to telecommunications efficiency; an effort that has also improved the effectiveness of telcos and turned financial activities some 360 degrees, enabling financial and economic hot-spots within every 200 meters in major cities across the country,” Ogbulie said.

The annual award and honour to Danbatta would be unveiled tomorrow in Abuja in a strictly organised condition in adherence to the ruling protocols in the country.

Attendance is strictly by invitation. The management of the magazine has indicated that the MONEYReport Man of the Year is a different brand of recognition for service, taking into consideration the strength of the activities of Nigerians that have the opportunity of enabling economic growth and the impact of such activities to a larger segment of the population. The award seeks to empower development operators in the system to do more by creating new innovations wherever they find themselves, like Danbatta is currently doing.