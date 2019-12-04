Mongolia launched a national anti-smoking campaign on Wednesday to raise public awareness about the negative impacts of smoking.

The youth-oriented anti-smoking campaign, called `Let’s say goodbye to smoking,’ was co-organised by the country’s National Police Agency (NPA) Health Ministry, Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sports, among other relevant institutions.

During the year-long campaign, students would be provided with information about the health effects of smoking through traditional and social media. Lectures would be held to educate students on the dangers of smoking.

According to the NPA, over 27 per cent of Mongolia’s population smokes cigarettes, with many Mongolians taking up smoking before the age of 21. (Xinhua/NAN)