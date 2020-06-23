Mongolians will vote in parliamentary elections on Wednesday after the three-week-long parliamentary election campaign was concluded on Monday night.

The vote will begin from 7.00 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) and last for 15 hours at 2,070 polling stations across the country.

A total of 13 political parties, four coalitions and 137 independent candidates will run for the regular parliamentary elections.

More than 2.1 million Mongolians are eligible to vote, according to the General Election Commission (GEC).

The Asian country’s parliament, the State Great Khural, is unicameral, consisting of 76 lawmakers serving a four-year term. (Xinhua/NAN)