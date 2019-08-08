Former United States President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and the 1999 impeachment proceedings it led to are to be dramatised on US television.

The latest series of American Crime Story will air in the run-up to next year’s presidential election. Lewinsky is among the producers on the FX show, which follows previous seasons devoted to the OJ Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace.

American Crime Story will premiere in the US on 27 September 2020. Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein will play Lewinsky in the drama. Sarah Paulson, meanwhile, will play Linda Tripp, the civil servant who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s private phone calls about her affair with the president.

Lewinsky, now 46, was 22 when she became romantically involved with Clinton, who was 27 years her senior. The former president was impeached for perjury and later acquitted by Congress after lying about the relationship. Last year Lewinsky said Clinton’s actions had been “a gross abuse of power” and that he had “enough life experience to know better”.