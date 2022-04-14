By Chinenye Anuforo

TeamApt, one of Nigeria’s leading Fintechs company has relaunched its product, Moniepoint, as a business bank.

The company said the move was in order to power business dreams of Africa’s real economy, and provide financial happiness to all.

Since 2019, Moniepoint has enabled 162,000 small business owners to process over a billion

transactions worth N23 trillion.

While solving the payment problem, the company realized many of Nigeria’s 41 million small businesses struggle with managing operations, taxes, insurance, and staff welfare. To solve for that and power the dreams of SMEs, Moniepoint has evolved into a micro-finance bank.

In addition to the already solid payments solution, this expansion of Moniepoint enables Nigerians to grow their business with access to quick loans, manage operations, payroll, and staff welfare, and protect the business with affordable premiums.

“Small businesses are referred to as the bedrock of the economy for a reason. SMEs employ 84 percent of the country’s entire workforce and contribute 48 percent to Nigeria’s GDP. Their success is critical to the economic progress of the nation.

As Nigerians, we feel the challenges of the economy acutely, in real-time. This is why we have worked hard to evolve into a business bank that truly works for the everyday Nigerian business owner. Moniepoint in addition to being a tech-enabled all-in-one business solution is also able to provide much needed last-mile service delivery.

This is in line with our mission to power the business dreams of Africa’s real economy, and provide financial happiness to all.” says TeamApt founder and CEO, Tosin Eniolorunda.

“Moniepoint has become everything to me. It has brought me actual freedom. Since using the service, I have transformed the lives of many,” says Abubakar Ibrahim, a businessman using Moniepoint.

Fully licensed by NDIC, PCIDSS certified, TeamApt’s full-service business bank, Moniepoint is poised to empower Nigerians to manage, protect, and grow their businesses.