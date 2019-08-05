The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has tasked reporters covering the oil and gas sector to monitor the activities of the Corporation closely with a view to keeping it on its toes to help achieve its mandate to the Nigerian public.

The Group Managing Director gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the executives of the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) to the NNPC Towers in Abuja recently

A statement quoted the GMD as saying that the Corporation has identified the association as a critical stakeholder to work with for the growth of the energy industry.

Kyari said the NNPC was committed to continuing on the path of truth to move the organisation to the next level.

“We know that this body is a very significant component of our country. We are aware that what we do here affects everybody and therefore, ventilating the issues here, giving it critical assessment is important to this country. So, the work of the energy correspondents is just like the energy sector that contributes 80 – 90 per cent of the nation’s revenue, that means literarily, your reporting contributes to that per cent in the value of journalism in the country”, the GMD said.

He urged the body to join the Corporation’s drive to change the negative narrative about the oil and gas industry by being factual in its reportage of the efforts of the Corporation in revamping the refineries and other oil and gas infrastructure.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of NAEC, Mr. Olatunde Dodondawa, said the visit was informed by the unprecedented track records of the GMD.

“We normally don’t pay courtesy visits, but having monitored your performance in the past, members of the associated overwhelmingly voted that we must pay a courtesy visit to this wonderful GMD to tell him that we are ready to support him to achieve his agenda of revamping the refineries and upgrading NNPC operations in a transparent manner”, Dodondawa stated.