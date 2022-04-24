National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu State Command, has urged parents to closely monitor the activities of their children to stem the tide of illicit drug abuse in the society.

NDLEA’s Assistant State Commander, Drug Demand Reduction Department, Mr Adjai Eyiuche, stated this during the Mothering Sunday celebration at St. Mulumba Catholic Church, Enugu on Sunday.

Eyiuche, who addressed the worshippers during the advocacy visit, said that the appeal followed the high incidence of drug abuse and production among young people in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said that the most abused illicit drug in the state was crystal meth, popularly called ‘mkpuru mmiri’ in Igbo language.

The NDLEA chief said that the state ranked second in illicit drug production and that it had major clandestine laboratories where crystal meth was produced in the South-East zone.

He said that three of such laboratories in Udi, Nkanu West and Trans-Ekulu were recently busted and destroyed by operatives of the command.

“We are here to address you because of the ravaging effects of crystal meth which is destroying our youths and families,” he said.

Eyiuche said that the church had a special role to play in the war against drug abuse, adding that the vision of the agency was to have a drug-free society.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Also, the State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Anietie Bassey, said that the enormity of illegal drug and substance abuse in the state had made it necessary to expand their scope of sensitisation.

Bassey said that the command had, before now, concentrated its sensitisation and advocacy on urban areas of the state.

“It is now very important to take the sensitisation to rural areas and the suburbs because the manufacturing and abuse of illicit drugs are endemic there.

“These illicit drugs and substances are produced in clandestine laboratories and we are getting intelligence,” he said.

The state commander said that the command had been destroying such laboratories immediately they were discovered.

Bassey called on residents of the state to volunteer useful information that would enable the command track such clandestine laboratories with a view to destroying them and arresting the operators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Media and Advocacy of the command, Mrs Callista Mmeka, was honoured by Catholic Women Organisation with the title: ‘Friend of Mary’ during the event. (NAN)