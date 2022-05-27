From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the outbreak of monkey pox and its effects in Europe and America, the Federal Government has beefed up surveillance at the country’s entry points.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, at a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja, assured Nigerians and the international community that there was no cause for alarm.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Abubakar said: “In view of the current outbreaks in Europe and Americas, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is working assiduously in collaboration with relevant sectors and stakeholders to intensify surveillance in the animal population and at the point of entry for wildlife as well as creating awareness among hunting communities and the public on prevention of the disease. …

“The public is hereby advised to avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus, including animals that are sick or found dead where monkey pox occurs; avoid contact with any material such as bedding that has been in contact with a sick animal; practice good hand hygiene such as the washing of hands and the use of alcohol-based sanitizers after contact with infected animals or humans.

Monkey pox is primarily a disease of non-human primates like Chimpanzees.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, yesterday, expressed worry over the increasing cases of divorce, domestic violence and drug abuse.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the societal ills have adversely affected the well being of families.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Farouq spoke in Abuja, at an event to mark the 2022 International Family Day with the theme, ‘Family and Urbanisation’.

Represented by the Director, Department of Humanitarian Affairs, Ali Grema, she said: “One of the major challenges facing families is the problem of domestic violence, especially gender-based violence.

“We need to address the violence with the families and be good role models for our children. Violence against women, many of whom are mothers, remains of the most pervasive human rights violations in our country.

“It has far-reaching consequences – endangering the lives of women and children and harming families and communities. Preventing family violence should be a key priority for all of us.

“Another issue confronting families today is substance abuse. Drug abuse is a major contributor to family and social disintegration.

“In this regard, we will continue working closely with other government agencies such as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other relevant stakeholders to prevent drug abuse and the harm that drugs cause to families and society in general.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .