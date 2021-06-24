From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

His Lordship, Most Reverend Dr Monsignor David Ajang, has been sworn in officially as the new Catholic Bishop of the Lafia Catholic Diocese.

The ceremony, which was presided over by His Lordship, Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Antonio Guido Filipazzi, Bishop David Ajang accepted to be a servant of the Lord in His house, giving his consent to be ordained the Bishop of Lafia Catholic Diocese.

In his homily before the ordination, Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Antonio Guido Filipazzi urged the new Bishop His Lordship Most Reverend Dr David Ajang to be a father to all members of the church, saying he must not show any segregation.

The Papal Nuncio also said Most Reverend Dr David Ajang will also have to embrace non-members of the Catholic church including those who are not Christians because Christ loves them all.

To the clergy and laity of the Lafia Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi said they must accord the new Bishop full cooperation and respect because he will sit at the cathedral as a representative of Christ.

In his speech, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, Most Reverend Augustine Obiora Akubeze, congratulated the clergy and laity of the Lafia Catholic Diocese.

He appealed to them to resist comparing every action by the new Bishop with that of the former as Bishop David Ajang is a different person compared to Archbishop Matthew Ishaya Audu saying his coming is but with a different style.

He advised the new Bishop, Most Reverend Dr David Ajang to give listening ears to those who may want to advise him so that he can make more informed decisions for the good of the church.

He welcomed him into the Episcopal family in Nigeria praying that his time will be peaceful and successful.

Earlier in a welcome address, immediate past Bishop of Lafia Catholic Diocese and Archbishop of Jos Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Dr Matthew Ishaya Audu expressed gratitude to God for sustaining him throughout the 20 years he served as Bishop in Lafia, helping him to finish in sound health of mind and body.

Most Reverend Dr Matthew Ishaya Audu also thanked all members of the Catholic church in Lafia Diocese for the support he got from them while he served.

He had special words for Reverend Fr Donal Fennessy and the Reverend Fr Sylvester Nagba (of blessed memory) whose advice he said was very key to his success in Lafia.

He called on the entire clergy and laity of Lafia Catholic Diocese to extend the same love and support to the new Bishop so that the church will grow to greater heights.

The ordination was witnessed by Bishops of various Catholic Dioceses in Nigeria including the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev Augustine Obiora Akubeze (Archbishop of Benin City), Cardinal John Onaiekan and Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama. There were also several Catholic priests especially from within the Lafia Diocese.

Personalities present at the ceremony were the Governors of Nasarawa and Plateau States, Engr Abdullahi Sule and Bar Simon Bako Lalong as well as the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe. The Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen among many other political dignitaries and traditional Rulers.