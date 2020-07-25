Monsoon flooding forced over 25,000 people to leave their homes in Myanmar’s regions and states, an official of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement told Xinhua on Saturday.

“As of Thursday, there are only 78 shelters left, accommodating over 6,400 households including 25,000 people after some returned home,’’ said Phyu Lei Lei Tun, Director of the Disaster Management Department under the ministry.

Regionally, floods hit Sagaing, Magway, Mandalay regions and Kachin state.

Of them, Mandalay region suffered the most, registering over 4,800 flood victims.

The government has provided humanitarian assistance and other protective essentials including masks to be used in COVID-19 fight to the flood victims, the official said.

During the months of rainy seasons, people are urged to take precautionary measures and to follow guidelines issued by the Meteorology and Hydrology Department as floods are frequent in the regions and states due to heavy rainfalls, overflowing rivers and others. (Xinhua/NAN)