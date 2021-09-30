Montblanc, the leading global Maison for luxury business lifestyle, has opened its first standalone boutique in Nigeria, together with longstanding partner Polo Luxury. Located in The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos. The boutique offers an immersive retail experience with dedicated areas for watches, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories and Montblanc’s growing range of technology devices.

The Luxury Maison adds a new dimension to the mall’s luxury offering with its Neo² design concept by French designer and interiors architect Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance. Currently being rolled out globally, the design articulates the Maison’s long-standing passion for craftsmanship and presents a pure and uncluttered aesthetic, mixing black, white and wood for a contemporary retail environment that engages and inspires.

Home to a wide selection of Montblanc’s core writing instruments, the boutique also showcases a variety of sought-after collections. These include the latest Montblanc Meisterstück Around the World in 80 days’ collection that pays homage to the great literary adventure by French author, Jules Verne, and brings to life the fantastical story of world circumnavigation through elegant design elements inspired by the themes of the classic adventure. The section of the new boutique dedicated to the exceptional quality leather goods crafted by Montblanc, includes a variety of iconic collections and travel accessories designed to meet an urban explorer’s every need with their sleek, modern designs and refined functionality. Watch enthusiasts will relish the extensive range of high complication timepieces, including the Montblanc 1858, and for those bridging timepieces and tech, the latest edition of Montblanc’s elegant smartwatch Summit Lite is also available in the boutique’s growing section of classy tech products.

The new boutique also includes a collector’s corner showcasing a number of sought-after collector pieces that will be generating interest across the continent, and an immersive ink bar experience offering customers the chance to test the full spectrum of Montblanc writing instruments, nibs and inks.

