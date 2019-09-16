The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has expressed satisfaction that the nation was was consistently recording higher utilisation of domestic Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG), which averaged 78,000 metric tons in July.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Abdulkadir Saidu in a statement attributed the development to the efforts of government, industry operators and regulators who ensured deeper LPG penetration across the country.

According to him, “while the domestic utilisation ranged between 40,000 MT and 54, 000 MT from January to April 2018, July 2019 monthly utilisation hit 78,000 MT.

“This figure is expected to increase in the months ahead as some of government and industry initiatives take root.

“Correspondingly, there has been a steady decrease in Kerosene utilisation within the same period indicating that Nigerians are increasingly finding value in the switch to LPG from household kerosene for cooking and other domestic purposes”.

The PPPRA boss also noted that the rapid growth in LPG utilisation was in fulfillment of the vision of the government on deepening LPG utilisation in the country as encapsulated in the National Gas Policy 2017.