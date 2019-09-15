Uche Usim, Abuja

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), has expressed joy that the nation was consistently recording higher utilization of domestic Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG), which averaged 78,000 metric tons in July.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Abdulkadir Saidu in a statement attributed the development to the efforts of government, industry operators and regulators who ensured deeper LPG penetration across the country.

According to him, “while the domestic utilization ranged between 40,000 MT and 54, 000 MT from January to April 2018, July 2019 monthly utilization hit 78,000 MT.

“This figure is expected to increase in the months ahead as some of government and industry initiatives take root.

“Correspondingly, there has been a steady decrease in Kerosene utilization within the same period indicating that Nigerians are increasingly finding value in the switch to LPG from household kerosene for cooking and other domestic purposes”.

The PPPRA boss also noted that the rapid growth in LPG utilization was in fulfillment of the vision of the government on deepening LPG utilization in the country as encapsulated in the National Gas Policy 2017.

He assured Nigerians that government, regulators, operators and other stakeholders will remain focused on the formulation and implementation of a stream of policies that will see to the actualisation of the five million metric tons cumulative target by the year 2022.