Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has announced the State’s monthly sanitation exercise across its 23 Local Government Areas for Saturday, November 28, from 7 am to 10 am.

Obuah, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Jerry Needam, said that there would be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator enjoined all Local Government Council chairmen, councillors, paramount rulers, Community Development Committees (CDCs), youth councils and other groups to ensure full participation of the people in their respective areas.

Obuah also appealed to security agencies, particularly Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the State.

The Sole Administrator also enjoined the people of Rivers and those living and doing business in the State to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

Obuah warned against converting the period of the sanitation exercise to street trading, footballing and other social activities, stressing that defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted before the Sanitation Court that would be sitting at the RIWAMA premises on Saturday.

He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organisations) to make available their trucks for the evacuation of waste that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.

He urged the people of the state to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, reiterating the uncompromised commitment of the RIWAMA in ensuring that Rivers State remains clean and healthy for the citizenry.