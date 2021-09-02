By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Details of candidates performance in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have been released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), with the highest score of 358 out of 400.

In 2020 UTME, 17-year-old Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes, a former student of Louisville Girls High School (LGHS), Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State, emerged the best overall with 365.

The best ten 2021 UTME candidates out of 1.4million that sat for the matriculation are Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem, a male pupil from Lagos with registration no- 10054281ID, got the highest score of 358. He applied to study Elect/Elect Engineering at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Qomarudeen Abdulwasiu Alabi, from Osun State with registration no-10115691FG, scored 350 in the 2021 UTME. He intends to study Mathematics at Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife.

The third best candidate in the 2021 UTME went to Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa from Ogun State with registration no-10109964GI. He scored 350 and wants to study Elect/Elect Engineering at University of Lagos.

Another Lagos candidate, Ajayi Eberechukwu Isaiah with registration no-10067858JC got 349. He apply to study Mechatronics at Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta FUNAAB.

The best female candidate in the 2021 UTME, Okarike Favour Kenneth, from Rivers State with registration no-10088418AH scored 348. She picked Covenant University, Ota, and intends to read Mechanical Engineering.

Three candidates placed joint 7th, Omonona Oluwamayokun Victor, male from Oyo State with registration no- 10008972BG, scored 347 and applied to study Elect/Elect Engineering at Covenant University, Ota.

Owoeye Israel Oluwatimilehin, a male from Ekiti State with registration no-10165579GD, scored 347 and applied to read Computer Science at Covenant University, Ota. While Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie, a male applicant with registration no-10006469FG from Edo State, got 347. He intend to Mechatronics at Afe Babalola University.

The second Ekiti State candidate in the top ten, Ajeigbe Moyinoluwa Samuel, a male with registration no-10151081AE, scored 346 in the 2021 UTME. He applied to read Computer Engineering at Covenant University, Ota.

Yakubu Abdulraheem Joshua, male from Edo State with registration no-10050994FA, scored 343, picked Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and wants to study Chemical Engineering.

