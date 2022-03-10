Moobibaby, a Nigerian owned baby and mother products company, has just won the United Kingdom’s Project Baby Awards, taking home the prize in the category of “best winning mums’ products.”

The award was contested for in a meritorious manner, with mums voting.

After mothers voted, the nominated companies also had to be screened by a panel set up to judge, also consisting of mums.

Moobibaby emerged winner in that category.

Interestingly, it won simply because of its “design and functionality”.

The brand is described by its customers as efficient and trusted. They enjoy the fact that the company’s website contains well-written articles that give useful tips to mums.

It also has a colourful, easy-to-use, efficient layout which improves users’ experience.