Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, has urged Federal Government to mop up illegal fire arms and ammunitions in Fulani, Irigwe, Berom and other communities to end the senseless killings in Plateau State.

He described as unfortunate the killing of Shehu Saedu and Mubarak Adamu last week by Irigwe armed bandits of Kwal, Maiyanga and Ariri villages in Bassa Local Government Area of the State.

Abdullahi disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Jos and vowed that there is no plan for reprisal attacks on the suspected communities.

He lamented that 200 criminals attacked and moved about 400 cows without provocation, while 31 among the cows were killed and others badly injured.

Abdullahi said that cattle rustling, killing of cattle rearers and cows by armed bandits have continued to fuel the prevailing conflict in Plateau.

“Government should retrieve all arms and ammunitions from the general public, be it from Fulani, Berom, Irigwe and other communities in the state.

“Cattle rustling should be checkmated, especially into Fan, Maingo and Foron Districts. There should be proper resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from all communities and Government should also plan a proper reintegration of people that have live together for centuries.”

Abdullahi said that MACBAN represents peace-loving people who have resolved to remain peaceful despite the attempt by some disgruntled elements to provocate them.

“These callous acts have continued to fuel conflicts in Plateau State, which the Government and its people are trying their best to resolve, but unfortunately, some disgruntled elements are sabotaging the effort.

“We as a peace-loving association, we immediately summon our relatives, leaders and all stakeholders for a meeting where we vehemently condemn in totality these babaric and callous acts of wickedness and killings of innocent people and cows by Irigwe armed bandits.”