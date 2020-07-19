Fast rising hip hop artiste, Samuel Lucas Akintade aka Sam Moral, has vowed to make a big impact in the music industry.

The 22-year-old, who said the young generation of artistes is blessed with the talent to change Nigeria through music, noted that he’s using his kind of hip hop to teach morals.

“The society is daily degenerating into immorality. So, I am using my kind of music to appeal to the young people in the society to embrace good moral values,” he said.

On his new track, Destiny (Ori) that is already making waves, Sam Moral stated that he titled the song so because “destiny is real and it is beyond human understanding.”