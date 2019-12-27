Mexico’s government said yesterday it was appealing to the International Court of Justice to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia following its decision to grant ex-President Evo Morales and eight others asylum there.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a regular news conference that Mexico wanted the court, based in The Hague, to mediate in the dispute, which has rumbled on between the two Latin American countries this week. Morales left Mexico this month and is now in Argentina.

Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivia’s government of ramping up the police presence outside the Mexican embassy in La Paz and of intimidating its diplomats. Ebrard said Mexico had had “good support” from the international community in its dispute with the new conservative government of Bolivia, which took power last month when long-serving leftist president Evo Morales resigned.

Morales stepped down under pressure from the Bolivian armed forces after a presidential election that the Organization of American States (OAS) said was rigged in his favour.

He quickly accepted an offer of political asylum from Mexico, putting a strain on relations between Mexico the new administration headed by interim President Jeanine Añez, a former conservative senator and opponent of Morales.

Ebrard said he expected the weight of international opinion to fall behind Mexico, and likened the attitude taken by what he called the “de facto” Bolivian government to military-led regimes from Latin America in power during the 1970s.