From Fred Itua, Abuja
The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has joined others in describing the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, which on Friday, nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act as the needed tonic to strengthen the nation’s electoral space.
The ACJHR made its position known in a statement on Sunday by its coordinator, Nduka Edede Chinomso.
The group noted with delight that with the judgment, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had contributed in no small measure in preserving the nation’s democracy.
The statement read: “From the beginning, we knew, just like other right-thinking Nigerians and groups, that the controversial section was discriminatory against public office holders.
“The nation’s constitution clearly did not envisage the exclusion of any Nigerian that is of age from the democratic process, but this section did.
“We therefore believe very strongly that this judicial pronouncement will strengthen the nation’s electoral space and allow more qualified Nigerians to participate. It is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.”
