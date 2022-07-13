From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja, Tony John, Port Harcourt

The ire sparked by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the decision to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket has continued with the resignation of more party members.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, on July 10, announced Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno State, as running mate, as development that has elicited mixed reactions.

Barely 24 hours after David Bwala, legal aide to Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president, and others resigned from party over the issue, close associate of former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Tonye Princewill and veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, former military administrator and national caucus member in Delta State, Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena (retd) have withdrawn their membership of the party.

However, former deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, argued that Nigerians should be more worried that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) killed fairness and conventional power rotation between the North and South than the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

Regardless, Ajobena described Tinubu’s decision to float a Muslim-Muslim ticket as the highest level of insensitivity to the Christian faith in the country.

“A man must stand for something, else will fall for anything, hence, I am quitting,” the first military administrator of Abia State said in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State. He expressed disappointment that Tinubu who he respected so much could take such an inhuman decision.

Defending his decision to quit the party, Ajobena said: “Tinubu is not my enemy, I am not against him. But let’s call a spade a spade. It is not my character to be a double agent, I am not pretending; even though I like the APC, the right thing should be done. The decision could be described as one that portrays arrogance and total disrespect to us, Christians, in the APC. “The latest development portrays us as a people who can easily be bought over with money. Such an action is a minus to our democratic system. In what capacity will I be serving in his campaign train? As a slave?

Princewill, in his resignation letter to the chairman of his ward, said he cannot argue for equity in his state and defend inequity in his country.

“While I appreciate my leader, Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides. It sets a very wrong precedent. It is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But, an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me. Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a Northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our leader Amaechi; but, I cannot defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you.”

In a related development, veteran actor, Okonkwo, wrote on his official Instagram page that APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket would permanently destroy the political viability of Christians in the north if allowed to stand. He added that he resigned his membership also in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The statement read: “I just resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers, who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose.

“God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers”, he stated.

The statement also read in part: “If Muslims could voluntarily vote for southern presidents, it is then a fallacy to insinuate that they cannot accept a northern Christian vice president.

“This will permanently destroy the political viability of Northern Christians in Nigeria, if allowed to stand. This is in addition to the failure to protect lives and properties of Nigerians which should be their primary responsibility. The country is also in shatters.”

Nabena speaks

But Nabena insisted that Nigerians should be more worried that the opposition party killed fairness and conventional power rotation between the North and South, than the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

Nabena, pleaded with Nigerians to ignore the unnecessary cry from the opposition parties, emphasising that there are Muslims in the North, as well as all part of the South, hence Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is harmless.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the APC chieftain gave example of South-south geopolitical zone where most of the states have Christian-Christian governor and deputy, the states are yet to develop despit their huge oil revenues and huge oil revenues.

The former APC spokesman also argued that a single faith ticket was not new in Nigeria according to history, listing Buhari/Idiagbon Muslim-Muslim ticket, Gowon/Adewale Christian-Christian ticket in the past.

“Heaven did not fall. In 2011, when Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) fielded Nuhu Ribadu and Fola Adeola, both Muslims, there was no cry by the opposition because the ticket stood no chance of winning.

“None of those agitating against the Muslim-Muslim ticket on the basis of fairness have considered the African traditional worshippers. How fair is it that we are agitating for fairness and equity to share power between Christians and Muslims while completely ignoring and alienating our African traditional worshippers, where is the justice?

“Nigeria should worry more about the zoning arrangement which the PDP has just killed for their selfish interest and desperation of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, because of his last chance which will become one-chance by 2023,” Nabena said.

More stalwarts resign enmasse in Rivers

Another party stalwart and Senator Magnus Abe’s loyalist, Chidi Wihioka, had resigned from the party on Monday.

The former member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency cited the high-handedness of leader of APC in Rivers State for his resignation. Another state lawmaker, Sam Eligwe, from Ahoada West LGA, who also tendered his resignation alleged injustice in the administration of the party in the state.

“Since 2015, I have watched the party being run as a fiefdom where one individual has complete control over all decisions regarding party positions, employment opportunities and contracts. This is definitely not democracy being practiced.Therefore, due to the above stated reasons, I hereby wish to resign forthwith, my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Those resigning relief to party – Spokesman

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Finebone, in his response claimed some of those that left added no value throughout their stay and wanted to kill the party.

“There have been some movements, though I cannot term it exodus because that is relative. What is important is that such a movement should be carefully appraised. The first individuals are those whom I can say added no value to APC business while they were here, to them, we wish them well.

“However, there is also the few that have left much to our relief. These are persons leaving after a tortuous effort to kill APC without success. They even caused us non-appearance on the ballot in 2019. We say good riddance because they caused the party much more harm than good. Happily, some of them are having a second thought and taking advantage of the ongoing reconciliation efforts in our party to retrace their steps.