Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, expressed joy with the influx of more defectors from the All Progressives Congress(APC) and other parties in many wards and local government areas across the state.

A statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, said over 1000 people attended a meeting of the party in Ekperi wards 6, 7, and 8 of Etsako Central local government area.

Addressing the crowd, Pascal Ugbome, the Edo North Senatorial Coordinator, for Edo 2020 Campaign Council, spoke of the sterling qualities of Governor Obaseki and the need to give him maximum support.

He informed that the people expressed satisfaction with the current administration and promised to deliver over 80 per cent of registered voters to PDP.

Ugbome said in Iyoba, ward 3 of Orhionmwon local government, a carnival atmosphere was ignited as PDP led by the state vice-chairman, Edo South, Nosa Ogieva, received and welcomed APC members who have decided to join PDP to support Governor Obaseki’s re-election.

His words: “They said they were joining the PDP so they can offer maximum support to Governor Obaseki in appreciation of the excellent work he is doing. They talked about the elimination of double taxation by thugs in the previous APC government and how the unwholesome practice was stopped by Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

“They mentioned the impressive developmental stride the state was witnessing as well as the growth in economic indicators and Governor Obaseki’s famed prudent management of resources. They condemned in strong words the way and manner he was treated in APC because he put Edo people First!

“They rejected the return of the state to a hypothetical party immersed in corruption. They used the NDDC and EFCC allegations as cases in point.”