More champions are expected to emerge today as the National Finals of the Maltina School Games is set to be concluded at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

As predicted, it has been a keenly contested atmosphere as the best athletes from the various state finals have been rubbing shoulders with themselves; showing so much promise they have what it takes to be world-beaters.

In the 200metres Senior Boys event, Marvellous Chukwukwa of Government Secondary School, Karu, lived up to the billing as the fastest pupil from across the state finals as he emerged first with a time of 22.29 seconds, which is an improvement on his 23.60sec winning time from the Abuja State Finals.

John Benedict, also from the Federal Capital, and Kalu Benjamin from Lagos settled for the second and third spots, respectively

In the 200m Junior Boys category, Mustapha Emmanuel and Lodi Emmanuel from Lagos claimed the first and second positions, while Dauda Mubarak from the FCT made it to the podium, finishing in third position.

In the female category, Lagos won both the Junior and Senior 200metres events.

While Ojo Joy from Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School took the first position with a time of 26.19secs in the senior race, Adeleye Ifeoluwa from Babington Macaulay School dominated the junior race, winning in a time of 27.56secs.