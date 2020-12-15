From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peace builders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, (CNEPD), have flayed the disruption of security summit by suspected hoodlums in Kaduna State, which was meant to fashion out ways to entrench peace in the troubled region.

CNEPD’s National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni and National Women Leader, Hajiya Mario Bichi, in a statement on Tuesday, claimed that the attack was sponsored by those reaping from the misfortune bedeviling the region.

Goni, who described the act as reprehensible, said the attack had boosted their tenacity and resilience to press ahead with security summit that would foster peace, decorum and development in the region.

“We condemn in the strongest terms ever the heartless, evil and sponsored well-organized attack on our members and other well meaning Northern groups under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Groups at Arewa House in kaduna State, where we schedule to discuss the high-level insecurity in the country particularly the North.

“We strongly suspect that the hoodlums who carried out the act were sponsored by some highly placed people benefiting from the insecurity in the North.

“This action is callous, reprehensible and the heights of insensitivity, desperation and wickedness.

“However, we wish to inform these enemies of Nigeria that they have just woken the determination in us and we shall continue to press forward our demand for a secured North until total peace and security of our people is restored.

“We shall continue to press forward for better Northern Nigeria and Nigeria at large. They should expect more synergies and determination from us.

“Those that need to be sacked for our security to improve must be shown the way out,” he said.

He added: “We wish to finally say that we are with President Muhammadu Buhari 100%.”

“But we shall continue to speak truth to power until the life of our people improve.

“We will not be moved by any kind of harassment, and intimidation no matter who is behind the senseless attack.

“We must jointly work for the security of North and Nigeria at large.”