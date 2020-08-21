StarTimes’ subscribers are in for a jolly good time. To bring the best of television viewing experience to them, the pay TV platform has added new flagship content to its exciting bouquet. These include top animation channel, DreamWorks, and premium football rights, La Liga. This is even as it partners Longrich Shampoo to reward loyal subscribers. Customers who recently visited StarTimes business halls to subscribe to Basic, Smart, Classic or Super Bouquets were gifted Longrich Shampoo.

Speaking on the development, Ali Auta, Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said that the reward is to thank subscribers who have passionately stayed with the brand, adding that the new content is in line with the brand promise to continually make it a priority to broaden its content offering to meet a variety of their interests without compromising affordability.

“Despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on family spending, many of our subscribers have kept on sacrificing other costs to keep enjoying the exciting entertainment that StarTimes brings to their homes. As a business, we find it worthy to celebrate them. We are proud to have partnered Longrich, widely known for its superior products, to delight our subscribers,” he said.

In the words of a lucky subscriber, Lucia Okeke, “This gesture from StarTimes and Longrich is highly treasured because I am appreciated for what brings my family affordable quality entertainment. With schools shut down and my kids forced to stay at home to stay safe from the pandemic, my children have found solace in StarTimes educational channels like ST School Junior and ST School Senior while having amazing fun on DreamWorks, Toonami, ST Kids, and Nat Geo Wide.”