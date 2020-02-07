Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Government, yesterday, said more cured cases of the 2019 novel Coronavirus have been reported nationwide than fatalities.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, while disclosing the development, added that the National Health Commission of China received 28,018 confirmed cases as of February 5, 2020.

The government of China added that 563 deaths on the Chinese mainland have been recorded so far, even as it said in all, 1,153 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.

“As of 24:00 on Feb 5, the National Health Commission had received 28,018 reports of confirmed cases and 563 deaths on the Chinese mainland, and in all, 1,153 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 24,702 suspected cases. So far, 186,354 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in the China’s Hong Kong (21, incl. 1 death) and Macao (10) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (11) had risen to 42 in total, according to the commission,” the Chinese Government Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV reported.

Meanwhile, the Government of the People’s Republic of China, has said 19 foreign nationals have been confirmed of novel coronavirus pneumonia.

The Government added that among them, two have been cured and discharged from hospital, while the other 17 are being treated under isolation.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), China, Ms. Hua Chunying, said China takes the life and health of Chinese and foreign nationals as a top priority and has mobilized enormous medical supplies and daily necessities to fight the outbreak.