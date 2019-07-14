Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 50 people in Nepal in the past few days, according to officials, with more deaths reported across the Himalayan border in India.

Over the past week, rains have hit 30 of Nepal’s 77 districts including the capital, Kathmandu, with thousands of security forces deployed in the areas affected by the floods and landslides.

On Sunday, Nepal’s National Emergency Operation Centre said at least 30 others were missing, either swept by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides since delayed monsoon rains began pounding the region on Friday.

Twenty-eight people have been treated for injuries and more than 1,100 others rescued from flooded areas, the Associated Press news agency said. More than 10,000 people are estimated to have been displaced.

The centre said nine key highways remained blocked by floods and mudslides and attempts were under way to open them up for traffic. Among them is the East-West Highway that connects the country’s southern districts.

Other roads were being cleared by thousands of police and soldiers. Continuing bad weather has grounded helicopter rescue flights.