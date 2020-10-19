T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

Four people were reportedly shot dead in Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State when an earlier #EndSARS protest turned violent.

The protesters were said to‎ have beaten up a military man, forcing soldiers to react which led to the killings.

The intervention of the‎ soldiers reportedly eased the gridlock on the Auchi-Okene-Lokoja road which had built from Jattu junction to Aviele as result of a blockade the protesters had mounted at Jattu junction Monday morning.