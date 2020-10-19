Tony Osauzo, Benin
Four people were reportedly shot dead in Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State when an earlier #EndSARS protest turned violent.
The protesters were said to have beaten up a military man, forcing soldiers to react which led to the killings.
The intervention of the soldiers reportedly eased the gridlock on the Auchi-Okene-Lokoja road which had built from Jattu junction to Aviele as result of a blockade the protesters had mounted at Jattu junction Monday morning.
