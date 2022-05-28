While music and sports have always complimented themselves at major events, we have rarely seen music and sports mixing at the grassroots. This, Lucianne, took a bold, creative step to change through her #MoreFootballChallenge.

Lucianne is one of the leading newbies promoting the pan-afrobeat genre universally with her unique afro-RnB sound. Originally born in East London, the multitalented artist released her debut single titled ‘More’ earlier this year.

Subsequently, after the initial success of the track, Lucianne put out a creative challenge, #MoreFootballChallenge, in conjunction with Atlantic Business Football Club and RIV Records.

The challenge was to target grassroots footballers in Nigeria by allowing them to showcase their skills on the ball using the track ‘More’ as the soundtrack in their videos for the cash prize of £1000.

