Molly Kilete

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that its fighter jets have bombarded and destroyed Boko Haram and ISWAP strongholds in the northeast, killing scores of terrorists.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure, said the terrorists were killed at their settlement located at Kirta Wulgo, on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Daramola said the bombardment was carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Friday, following persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealing that the terrorists were using the location as a staging area to attack Nigerian military troop positions.

Daramola’s statement reads: