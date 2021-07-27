From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

More students of the Bethel Baptist High school, Kaduna, have been rescued from the custody of their abductors.

Rev John Hayab of the Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed the release in a telephone interview.

He confirmed that four students were rescued at about 11pm on Sunday night few hours after 28 others were released.

He explained that the students told them that they escaped from the bush where they were kept by their captors and were helped to the community by some good Samaritan.

He added: “Unfortunately, one of the students was intercepted by a secondary kidnapper who demanded for another ransom before he could be released the child to the family.

“After several plea and ego massage, we reached agreement with him to pay him for the release of the student. He demanded for huge ransom which we said we could not afford. After several negotiations, he agreed to accept N130, 000. But he demanded for a brand new phone and N5, 000 worth of airtime, before he could released the child.”

Rev. Hayab expressed optimism that more students would be rescued soon as efforts to secure their release are being intensified, and from all indications, the children are not kept far from the school.

He said: “We observed that the children may be in the bushes around. It’s just the interest of the security agents to confront the criminals and rescue the students that are lacking.

“Nevertheless, we are optimistic that they would be released in no distant time. We, equally, encourage security agents to do the needful and free the abducted students who have been in captivity for several weeks now.”

