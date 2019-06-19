Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least 18 people were reportedly killed in Taraba State in a renewed clash between armed tribal militias and herdsmen in some parts of the state.

Tribal militias, suspected to be Jukun youths, in the early hours of Monday, ambushed and killed seven farmers on their way to the farm around the Wukari-Donga border near Rafinkada. The deceased were victims who fled Jukun/Tiv crisis and were travelling to Donga Local Government Area to check their farms.

A security personnel who participated in the evacuation of the dead bodies for burial confided in our correspondent that seven corpses were recovered and buried by the men of the Nigerian police attached to Wukari division.

While the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident saying only one person was killed, the caretaker committee chairman of Donga Local Government Area, Mr. Nashuka Ipeyen, in whose domain the attack took place, said he was not aware of such an incident.

“I am not aware of the killing of seven persons in the area. The information I have indicates that there was an attack and one person was killed,” Misal said.

Meanwhile, armed herdsmen on Monday night killed 11 persons when they attacked villages around Jalingo metropolis for the second time in two days.

The state police image maker, Misal who confirmed the incident, said only five persons were killed in the attack while several houses were burnt.

However, a witness, Mr. Yakubu Ishaya, said that 11 persons were killed and most of the bodies recovered even as they were still searching for some of the missing persons.

“As we speak, we have recovered 11 bodies and we are still searching for other people that we cannot account for. It is likely that the number will go up.”

As a result of the attack that has created panic and a lot of tension in Jalingo, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, has imposed a curfew on Jalingo from 4pm to 6am with immediate effect.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Mr. Dan Abu, the governor said that “in view of fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo today, Monday June 17, 2019, the Taraba State government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect. The curfew is from 4pm to 6am daily. It remains in force until further notice.

“Security agencies in the state have been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities.”

Meanwhile, Kona women, yesterday, staged a massive protest against the continued attacks on their communities and killings of their people by armed herdsmen.

The women took the protest walk from Kona village to the centre of the absurdity at ATC.

They alleged that rather than go after the herdsmen who have a field day killing and destroying their homes, security agents turned to harass and arrest the Kona youths who mobilised to defend their homes. They, therefore, urged the security agents to release their children that have been arrested.