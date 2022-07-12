From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Godwin Tsa, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to adopt same religion ticket has continued to receive widespread knocks and commendation.

Tinubu, on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State, announced Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno and senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District as his running mate. While the APC presidential candidate is a Muslim from the South West, Shettima is a Muslim from the North East.

Tinubu said he decided to pick Shettima because he possessed one of the best credentials for the election.

“Shettima’s career in politics and beyond shows that he is eminently qualified not only to deliver that all important electoral victory, but, also, step into the shoes of the Vice-President.

“As a man with the talent, maturity, strength of character, and patriotism, he has my implicit confidence and faith.”

Shettima’s choice has been generating row in the nation’s political discourse. A few hours after, two frontline members resigned from the party and Tinubu’s campaign organisation in protest. However, while the Muslim-Muslim ticket has pitched a section of the Christian community against one another, it has also received commendation from governors, senate leadership among others.

Senator Abbo, Bwala resign

Announcing his resignation from Tinubu support group, Senator Ishaku Abbo, said it was irresponsible of former Lagos governor to take his political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria.

He accused Tinubu of refusing to take a cue from the opposition against his vice-presidential ambition and how President Muhammadu Buhari opted for a Christian running mate in 2015 instead of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity,” explained Mr Abbo.

The lawmaker explained how he met with a support group in Abuja in search of a running mate for Mr Tinubu.

“We sat down in Abuja and strategised, and we concluded that he should not take a Muslim as running mate. He (Tinubu) threw away the report. My conscience will not allow me to campaign for Tinubu. I am a member of CAN; I cannot deny CAN. I remain in APC. But I will take the survival of my country first over political considerations,” he Abbo.

“We cannot work for such a man. I will oppose (a) Christian-Christian ticket because I am invested in the stability of this country. A Christian-Christian ticket will be insensitive to Muslims of this country. The country is evenly divided among Muslims and Christians. So any government that is Muslim-Muslim will be illegitimate and will never gain the respect of Christians,” Abbo said.

Also, Daniel Bwala, special adviser to the deputy senate president on legal matters, resigned his membership of the APC.

He said his decision is based on “principles and conviction”, adding that his resignation is effective Sunday, July 10.

He wrote: “Tonight I officially resigned my membership of @OfficialAPCNg on principles and conviction that I hold so dear. At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people.”

Bwala described the Muslim-Muslim ticket as an “interesting” development in the now-deleted tweet.

CAN, Arewa Christian group clash

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria described the Muslim-Muslim ticket as a monster against peace and unity of Nigeria. It also said same faith ticket breaches the Nigerian Federal character constitutional principle.

In a statement by the state chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, CAN alleged that the ruling party is bias in government and against some specific tribes in Nigeria.

“The implication of such a decision is that such a candidate has no respect for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. It also suggests that the candidate is just a candidate that prioritises selfishness, greed and personal unhealthy interest over the good of the nation.

But the Northern Progressive Christian Alliance (NPCA), an interdenominational Christian forum known for promoting peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance with members across the 19 northern states, threw its weight behind the choice of Senator Shettima on ground of competence, performance and love for Christians during his days as Borno governor.

“It is high time Nigerians rose above ethnic or religious sentiments in the consideration of choice of leaders at all level of governance”.

Christian group, which disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary; Reverend Moses Bwala Bitrus and Pastor Nicolas Abimaje and made available to journalists in Kaduna said the election of a president and his running mate as well as other political positions should not be measured on the basis of tribe, religious and regional interests, but on who can work and tackle the plethora of problems facing Nigeria.

It dismissed allegation that Senator Shettima created and has been sponsoring Boko Haram.

“We challenge those behind the allegations to provide evidence with an assurance that our group will mobilise Nigerians to reject him outrightly and if none, they should stop the campaign of calumny.

“We know all the efforts he has done to rescue the Chibok girls and end Boko Haram insurgency at the risk of his life.”

Most formidable team – APC govs

APC Governors’ Forum hailed the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as a formidable team.

The governors, who rose from a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura, Katsina State, country home, yesterday, said the ticket would ensure victory for the party in the 2023 presidential polls.

“We are quite pleased that this formidable team of Tinubu and Shettima will usher in a new Nigeria in 2023,” the forum’s chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said.

He told reporters that “Kashim Shettima is one of Nigeria’s finest who will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the governance of the nation. Nigerians should be convinced that, this is about the best team from the party for the 2023 general elections.

“We are proud and congratulated the President over the development especially with the manner the primaries held in the most transparent way leading to the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential flag bearer.

“This team will no doubt complement the achievements and track records by Buhari in the past seven years especially with the different policies put in place to bring back the country from the effects of COVID-19 and that of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We have resolved to work hard for the victory of the APC in both the weekend Osun state governorship election and the 2023 general elections.”

Some of the other governors who attended the meeting included Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna, and Simon Lanlong of Plateau State.

Lawan, APC N/East caucus, Gbajabiamila hail

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and North East caucus of the APC also hailed Shettima.

Lawan in a statement on behalf of the caucus in Abuja said Tinubu and the APC made an excellent choice in Shettima.

Lawan said Shettima’s background in academics and the private sector prepared him for the achievements that he recorded as governor and in the senate.

He said the APC presidential running mate was a loyal and committed member of the party, adding that he possed what it took to be the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described it as a wise decision and a good combination that would lead to success at the polls for the APC.

According to him, Shettima has over the years proved his mettle as a shrewd and progressive politician whose eight years as governor of Borno State was a defining moment for the state.

“Asiwaju is widely known as the biggest talent hunter in the country who has over the years assembled an army of performers in governance irrespective of their ethnicity or religious leaning. This unique feature also can be found in Sen. Shettima following his track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors,” the speaker stated.

Major plus, says Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in a congratulatory message personally signed, Senator Omo-Agege described the APC Vice Presidential candidate as detribalised and visionary, and a major plus for the APC Presidential ticket.

He recalled how the lawmaker representing Borno Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, played a key role in his own emergence as Deputy Senate President in 2019.

“He was and continues to be a major player, not only in the National Assembly but in our nation at large. He is a large hearted and forward looking leader, inclusive in perspective and shorn of all bigotry. Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, couldn’t have made a better choice.

He’s competent – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a statement by the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, described Shetima as quick-witted and prepared for the office of the vice president.

The governor commended Tinubu for making a choice in Shetima, and described the combination as an assurance for the success of the party at the polls.

Ganduje called on Nigerians and particularly members of the APC to rally round its presidential candidate and his running mate to ensure its success.

Why Tinubu is correct -SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, has explained that Tinubu was compelled by the existing political circumstances of the country in picking a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

He said politics and political successes in an election are controlled by votes and not religious sentiments.

“This is because, in political decisions, it is the interest that reigns supreme. What is your interest? What is your objective and not what your religion or sentiments are.

“Everything a candidate in an election is seeking are votes. If he comes to your church or mosque, he is coming there to campaign for votes.

“So, if Tinubu, being a southern Muslim, decides to pick a Christian from the North as his running mate, he may lose the election because the north is predominantly Muslim.

“If you exclude the northern Muslims in the electoral equation, how many votes do you think he will get from the north?

“So, it is the circumstances of Nigerian polity that made it compelling that he must pick a northern Muslim as running mate,” he said.

Maduabuchi said that people who are criticising Tinubu for picking a fellow Muslim as his running mate are indirectly campaigning for him because of what is called sympathy of numbers.

“Once you begin to criticise Tinubu that he is running a Muslim-Muslim ticket, you are making the Muslims in the north to bond together and it will now become like a war between the Christians and Muslims.

“And if 60 per cent of the Muslims in the North vote for Tinubu, he has won the election,” he said.