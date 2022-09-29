From Fred Itua, Abuja

Executive director of the Centre for Credible Elections and Reform (CREF), Clement Kanu, has accused the Imo State Command of the State Security Services of abducting one Mr. Felix Agu, an ICT staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the earlier claims of his family, friends and colleagues that he had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Similarly, Ohanaeze Youth Movement has also joined in the call for the release of Mr. Agu who has been in the custody of the secret police for about 10 days now.

CREF executive director, had said though there was some sense of relief from the discovery that Mr. Agu was in the custody of the agency and not kidnapped by unknown gunmen as there had been apprehension about what really happened to him, he also wondered how a security agency could arrest someone, keep him for up to 10 days and deny him any form of access to his lawyer, family and doctor.

“If Mr. Agu had not succeeded in sending out word about his location, no one would have known his whereabouts and the fact that he was held against his will and being compelled to help the Imo State Government to cover up the massive compromise of the Voters Register,” he said.

Mr. Kanu called on the national headquarters of INEC and international partners for credible elections in Nigeria to call for Mr. Kanu’s release and also ascertain exactly what form of cover up was being demanded of him.

“Everything that ought to be done to ensure that 2023 general election is credible free and fair must be done and any person no matter how highly placed who tries to sabotage the process must be stopped by Nigerians,” he concluded.