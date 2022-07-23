The All Progressives Congress (APC) has not heard the last of it for fielding two Muslims as it presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, as Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide (CIPW), has called on voters to ignore the party.

APC’s standard bearer and former Governor of Lagos State, Ahmed Tinubu, chose Senator Kashim Shettima as his running despite the hue and cry by some stalwarts of the party and beyond.

But, the group’s National President, Prof. Patrick kalu, and National Secretary, Dr. Uche Mbaka, in a statement, yesterday , said the party’s decision could instigate internal strife, if not well handled.

To this end, Kalu called on Nigerians to massively vote for Peter Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

He noted that they decided to endorse Obi, who served as governor of Anambra State, because of his ability to “weave together all the tendencies that define our diversity as a nation.”

Kalu said: “It is our humble contention, that the only man that has the potential to weave together all the tendencies that define our diversity as a nation, is the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“Our endorsement of Peter Obi, to all intent and purpose, remains a product of deep and analytical research on the viability of presidential candidates jostling to rule Nigeria come 2023.

“We will like to state that, after a nationwide sampling of opinion, undertaken by seasoned experts, the consensus was the former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi has what it takes to rebuild our dear nation”

“We invite Nigerians to do an unbiased assessment of the period Obi governed Anambra State, and they will find that the quintessential politician is a study in frugality, probity, accountability, and transparency.”

Meanwhile, he said there was no existing group known as South East Youths in the South East region, adding that some persons formulate it to deceive Nigerians into voting for the APC.

“We received with great shock a yet another sponsored, desperate lies by the APC and its presidential candidate in a press statement against a perfect gentleman and a distinguished son of Igbo land, Sir Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 General Election.

“We ordinarily would not have bothered to join issues with this faceless, non- existent group, but for the impression the sponsored press statement would leave in the minds of unsuspecting and unwary Nigerians, who have made up their minds to vote for Sir Peter Obi the candidate of LP, in the interest of unity and equity.

“This is against the backdrop of the fact that the APC, and PDP have failed the Nigerian people.

“By way of introduction, we are a group of Igbo professionals with offices and structures in every state and local government in Igbo land and in the Diaspora.

“We endorse the presidential candidate of labour party as our candidate for 2023 presidential Election and appeal to all Nigerians worldwide to support the best candidate.

“We reject the Muslim Muslim APC presidential ticket in its entirety, even as we make bold to say that the group that endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC in their press statement today, is fake and unknown to us and the generality of the public.

“We strongly maintain that they are sponsored by the APC and its agents like they did in the case of fake Bishops during the unveiling of the their vice presidential candidate.

“We challenge the non-existent entity to show us one single office of theirs in the entire igbo land. A party that can fake clergymen can fake anything in this world.

“We are not spokespersons for Peter Obi campaign organisation, and do not intend to assume that responsibility, as we leave the political issue raised by the sponsored group for Obi and his campaign organisation to deal with.

“We, however, wish to unequivocally state that there is no such group anywhere in igbo land, while restating the fact, that fake people cannot speak for the Ndigbo, considering the huge human resources we have.

“It is on that note that we urge all Nigerians of goodwill to ignore the lies raised in the referenced press statement in entirety,” he clarified.