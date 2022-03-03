From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Centre for Liberty has condemned the outcome of the Ogoja Yala Federal Constituency By-election in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jude Ngaji won.

The Executive Director of Centre for Liberty, Ariyo Raphael Dare, in an open letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, claimed that the plebiscite was characterized by irregularities.

Dare called on INEC to review the poll, probe and sanction officers that compromised the exercise

He said, “Permit us to use this opportunity to congratulate you, sir, for your unparalleled commitment to the operationalisation of the Electoral Act 2022. This progressive reform would not have been possible without your leadership and effort of the commission.

“As you are aware, Adopt a Goal Initiative (AGI) and our sister body, Center For Liberty (CFL) were among the leading organisations that worked tirelessly for the passage of the new Electoral Act.

“While we have a high level confidence in your commission and leadership to conduct credible elections, on our part, we also have a commitment to ensure that the new law is faithfully implemented and jealously guided.

“Mr Chairman, it is troubling that less than 30 hours after the Electoral Bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, we have seen some shameful, irresponsible and reckless conducts that threaten the legal regime, in the recently conducted by-elections in some areas across the country.

“We have taken the time to carefully evaluate the outcomes of the by-elections across the country.

“We have seen a desperate attempt to test the resolve of the new Act and undermine the good work of the commission.

“Consequently, we wish to urge your commission to urgently investigate the electoral perfidy that took place in Cross Rivers State and immediately review the outcome of the Ogoja/YalaFederal Constituency by-election, which was heavily compromised and rigged by unconscionable politicians.

“Sir, your commission must never allow this criminal assault on the Electoral Act 2022 to stand.

“The commission has a responsibility to protect the sanctity of the new Act by activating necessary provisions to review the Ogoja/YalaFederal Constituency by-election.

“By the virtue of the proviso in Section 65 (1) of the Electoral Act, the commission must show that it has reclaimed the power to give truth and fairness a second chance. This window must be urgently exploited.

“INEC must use this opportunity to send a clear warning to political wheeler-dealers and undemocratic politicians that it is no more business as usual.

“The action of the commission in the case of Ogoja/YalaFederal Constituency by-election would go a long way to deter agents of electoral heist from compromising future elections.

“We call on you to use this critical review to make a strong statement to the political players that the commission will never allow the electoral process to be abused successfully.

“The commission must make it clear that it will ensure the prosecution of everyone involved in blatant electoral irregularities, either now or later.

“The birth of a new legal climate that can guarantee free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections has raised the hope of Nigerians and we must never allow desperate politicians to compromise the process.

“We will continue to support INEC and our country to ensure the full implementation of the new Electoral Act.”