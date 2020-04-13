Josfyn Uba

These are certainly not the best of times for Lagos and Ogun states residents as hoodlums and robbers have brazenly declared a war on them.

Just after President Buhari’s announcement on the extension of the another two weeks at home to enable the government contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus, violence erupted around the entire Shasha area of Lagos, Orisunbare, Idimu and Ejigbo.

And almost simultaneously, another gang of hoodlums and thieves have also taken over the entire stretch of Ailegun, Bucknor and Ijegun areas, (some suburbs of Lagos).

The hoodlums nicknamed Malians are robbing residents, shops and filling stations in the neighborhood of money, food and other valuables.