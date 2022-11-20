The wave of defection continues in Sokoto APC as about 18,371 card carrying Members of the All Progressive Congress from Sabon Birni Local government area have decided to set a new political direction and their choice fell on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Receiving the new defectors into the PDP today, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for the upcoming general elections assured them, that God willing, they’ve defected to the winning party, the party which ensures fairness and inclusiveness of all it members.

Speaking further, the Governorship Flagbearer said his administration if given the mandate will sustain and improve on the legacies of the present administration especially in the area that directly affects the wellbeing of the people of the State. He said the areas of education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment and security will receive the topmost priority.

Commenting on the security challenges bedeviling the Eastern part of Sokoto, specifically Sabon Birni LG, Umar said if given the opportunity to govern the State, he will restore normalcy, peaceful coexistence in the area. He commended the present administration on the significant role it had been playing to eradicate the scourge of insecurity in the area. He assured the people of the Local Government that he will improve and deploy more on the existing strategies employed by present administration.

He extolled the score card of the Tambuwal administration on the agricultural revolution which he said, Godwilling, farmers in the area will return back to their farms. His said his expertise in Agriculture coupled with being a farmer, and his commitment in the area will certainly help in revamping the sector.

Umar said God already answered the prayers of Presidential Candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, in Jos that God should bless the PDP. He attributed the tornado-kind of defections from APC as a blessing, and a pointer that Nigerians are tired of hunger and the cluelessness of the APC led administration.

In his remarks the PDP Senatorial Candidate in the zone, Hon. Shu’aibu Gwanda Gobir threw a jab at the APC in Sokoto, for not identifying with the people in the area during their trying times. He said the unprecedented crowd that turned out at the occasion had signposted a landslide victory of the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Alh Halilu Maiburodi, said their reason for the defection to PDP was borne out of the emergence of Mallam Ubandoma/ Sagir Bafarawa joint ticket. Umar’s impeccable track record in private and public sectors and Hon Sagir Bafarawa’s impact in the economy and his youthfulness are compelling factors that are drawing people into the party”, he concluded.

At the event were Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Information and Supervising Commissioner Ministry of Youth, Hon Aqibu Dalhatu, Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Security and Careers, Alh Muhammad Maikuddi, LG Chairman in the area, party officials, among others.