Britain’s leadership contest entered its finale yesterday with the favourite Boris Johnson facing more defections from ministers over his Brexit plan.

The month-long contest between former London mayor Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is being decided by fewer than 200,000 grassroots members of the governing Conservative Party.

An online poll of 1,199 Conservative Party members conducted Friday and Saturday by the Conservative Home website put Johnson on 73 percent. Bookmakers give Hunt around a one in 20 chance of winning.

Finance Secretary Philip Hammond announced Sunday that he would make a point of resigning before Johnson becomes prime minister because of his threat to take Britain out of the EU by an October 31 deadline without a deal.

Pro-EU Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan announced Monday that he was also quitting “in anticipation of the change on Wednesday”.

The winner will have three months to resolve a three-year Brexit crisis that could damage economies on both sides of the Channel and determine the fate of generations of Britons.

The voting window shuts at 5 pm (1600 GMT). The new party leader will be announced on Tuesday and take over as prime minister on Wednesday.

Both candidates have had a rocky end to a campaign whose closing stages are being waged against a backdrop of a high-stakes standoff with Iran in the Gulf.

London newspapers were filled with speculation that at least a half-dozen lower-ranking ministers may also jump ship over the coming days.