From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has extended its free medical and surgical outreach to the Benue North West Senatorial District of the State with over one thousand people treated for various ailments in Makurdi, the state capital.

It would be recalled that the Commission had three weeks ago conducted a similar exercise in Logo Local Government Area for people from Benue North-East and Otukpo for Benue South Senatorial Zones respectively.

In a chat with reporters after monitoring the exercise at the three treatment centres located in Demekpe, Adaka and North Bank areas of Makurdi on Thursday, Benue State Coordinator of HYPPADEC, Mrs Magdalene Jam-Ayu noted that the outreach has brought succour to people suffering from different ailments but faced financial difficulty to access medical attention.

She expressed the assurance that the intervention would be sustained to meet the health needs of more people as well as improve their wellbeing and livelihood.

Also speaking, the leader of the Medical Team, Dr Terfa Kene, explained that the team was running screening tests, administering medicines and conducting surgeries where necessary.

He harped on the need for people to regularly go for medical checkups and exercise as well as maintain healthy lifestyles.

Some of the beneficiaries including Terngu Apev and Phoebe Ameh commended HYPPADEC for bringing succour to them, adding that the gesture has drastically ameliorated the difficulty they had in accessing healthcare due to financial constraints.