Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, yesterday, disclosed that more political heavyweights from other political parties would be joining his party very soon.

Uba, who spoke through the coordinator of his media office, Arinze Igboeli, told Daily Sun that the defectors would be moving from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties.

This revelation is coming days after the senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, defected to the APC and also weeks after a Board of Trustees member of the PDP, Senator Joy Emordi, defected to the party.

“More people are coming into the APC from the major and minor political parties in Anambra. I can assure that more people from APGA, PDP, the other faction of APGA and others are all interested in working for Senator Andy Uba”, Igboeli said.

He said the governorship candidate, Uba, was ready for the election and that he has made adequate preparation for it. He said Uba was also mobilizing more human and financial resources to ensure that he sweeps votes on election day.

“As a consummate and experienced politician who understands the basic needs of Ndi Anambra and what Ndi Anambra deserve, Uba has gone about, building up a formidable team aside from trying to reconcile himself with those who felt bitter after his victory on the 26th of June.

“He has also reached out to a number of political heavyweights. You saw the recent defections into the APC and more are still coming. So, it goes to show that the man is on top of his game.

