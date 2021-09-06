More winners have emerged at the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship.

The ten lucky winners were presented N50, 000 and were selected via a computerized raffle draw.

It will be recalled that voters took part in the ongoing championship competition on its website: http://huaxingwushu.sgelbuilding.com http://ncwspc-ng.com.

Acccording to the organisers, announcement of winners will be televised on DStv channel 256 (LAGOS TV) on thursday 9th September, 2021 by 7pm and also on the radio and as well, streamed online across all social media platforms.

Speaking at event, the Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Chief Dr. Eric Ni, said “We encourage viewers to take opportunity of the final to vote for their choice contestants, so as they can benefit in the next raffle draw, more winners will be picked at the final of the competition, so go and vote, voting is free.”

Voting begins from 12noon of 8th September and end by 12noon of 15th September, 2021.

36 contestants made it to the semi final from both the junior and senior categories, that begins on Friday, 3rd September 2021, while the Final Performance and Award will come up on Saturday 18th September, 2021 at Oriental hotel Lagos.

The star prizes for the senior category is 1million Naira, the second position is 700 thousand Naira, while 500 thousand Naira for the third position.

While the junior category winner will get 700 thousand Naira, the second position will get 500 thousand Naira, and also 300 thousand Naira for the third position.

The Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship is an initiative of the

Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistant of all Chinese Companies and individuals.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.