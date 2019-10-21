The Chilean capital, Santiago, on Monday failed to maintain normalcy as demonstrators continued gathering in the city following several days of violent protests.

Broadcaster 24, Horas reported that a peaceful march took place in the capital’s Irarrazaval area, a large crowd chanting slogans gathered on Italia square.

However, Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters in the port city of Valparaiso.

The nationwide protests were triggered by scheduled metro price hikes in the country which had been seen as one of South America’s most stable democracies.

President Sebastian Pinera cancelled the metro fare hikes, but it did not calm the protesters who were also complaining about inequality, low pensions, lack of educational opportunities for the poor, and corruption.

However, the violence had so far claimed 11 lives in the Santiago metropolita area.

They include: five people who died in a fire at a textile warehouse and three who died in fire at two supermarkets. The nationwide protests had seen dozens of supermarkets looted and sometimes set on fire.

Meanwhile, there were long queues in supermarkets and banks, some of which remained closed in Santiago.

The city’s metro, some of whose stations had earlier been set on fire, was functioning on only one of its seven lines, which led to the deployment of 465 additional buses.(dpa/NAN)