Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Reactions have continued to trail the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed the election of Governor Samuel Ortom as Governor of Benue State.

On his part, former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, described the affirmation of Governor Samuel Ortom’s election by the Supreme Court as not surprising because he, Ortom, won overwhelmingly in the first election and in the rerun.

Ayu who said Ortom defeated Jime with over 85,000 votes in the election stated that if not for the case of Imo state, the Supreme Court would have performed excellently and observed that on the whole, the apex court has done well.

The former PDP National Chairman congratulated Ortom on the victory and urged him to follow the recommendations made by the transition committee which he headed.

The PDP stalwart expressed the hope that since the coast now clear, the governor would pay more attention to the provision of more dividends of democracy for the people of Benue state.

Also speaking, Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro has congratulated Governor Ortom on his victory at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Moro, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Ameh Comrade Godwin, said the court verdict has no doubt laid to rest the unnecessary dust stirred by the opposition over the mandate reposed on Governor Ortom by the people of Benue State during the last governorship election.

“The Comrade Senator lauds the Judiciary for a sound Judgment, which has ended the needless legal tussle over the victory of the PDP at the polls.

“The Senator reiterates his stand to continue to work with Governor Ortom and other political leaders to take Benue State to greater heights,” the statement read in part.

Also reacting, former Lagos Police Commissioner, Alh. Abubakar Tsav has congratulated the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime and his team for giving Samuel Ortom a good fight in his quest to reclaim his snatched mandate.

Tsav posited that the confirmation of Samuel Ortom’s election by the Supreme Court is how God wants it and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

“God Almighty has a reason for doing what is does. It is hoped that Governor Samuel Ortom will use this period as reformatory and corrective by using the remaining three years of his administration to correct his past mistakes which are monumental and disgusting.

“He should try to leave some legacy by embarking on people oriented projects, repair of our immotorable roads in the State and the construction of new ones to link our towns and villages, like our neighbor Nasarawa State,” Tsav said.

Meanwhile, the APC governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime said as sad as the Supreme Court judgment is to him, his party, and teeming supporters, he accepts the verdict of the Supreme Court in good faith, and takes its implications in his stride.

“Today, the Supreme Court ruled on a petition we brought before it challenging earlier rulings on the outcome of the 2019 governorship elections in Benue State. The court’s decision unfortunately did not go in our favour, bringing to a close our legal quest on the matter.

“When we decided to file a petition at the elections petition tribunal last year, it was not out of a need to pursue power or take advantage of the judicial process for the sake of it. We took this route all the way to the Supreme Court as part of our commitment towards strengthening the integrity of our electoral process.

“It was and remains our firm belief that unless the sanctity of the ballot is guaranteed, self serving politicians will continue to game the system to retain their clutch on power.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank our legal team. They put up a dogged fight and presented a good case with solid evidence. The outcome might not have gone our way but it shows we will never look the other way where we see cases of electoral malpractice. I remain eternally grateful for the efforts of our lawyers and witnesses.

“I also extend my appreciation to the Justices of the Supreme Court, who in spite of a back-breaking workload, gave our petition the thorough attention it deserved. The outcome notwithstanding, we remain highly respectful of their verdict.

He thanked all APC faithful in the state, leader of our party in Benue, Senator George Akume, the Benue State APC exco, party leaders, members of the Jime/Ode Campaign Organisation and indeed everyone who supported him.

“Do not despair over news of today’s verdict. Taunts, jeers and intimidation will come, but lets not buckle under them and see those as part of the sacrifice we need to make for a better tomorrow.”

Jime posited further that although the verdict announced by the Supreme Court signals an end to his inquest on the 2019 governorship elections in Benue, it does not mean he would take his eyes off governance issues as they affect people of Benue.

“So let this serve as a notice that whenever we notice our people are being shortchanged by those who hold the reins of power, we will speak up in defence of their rights and wellbeing. Simply put, we will not turn our backs on you.”