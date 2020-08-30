Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Following the outcome of Saturday’s, August 29 State Congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, which produced two chairmen and other executives from each of the two conflicting groups in the State, the newly elected State Executive of the Party, led by Hon Kehinde Odebunmi, has vowed not to use the property allegedly owned by former Governor Ayodele Fayose as party Secretariat.

The two groups, with Fayose and Olujimi as leaders, have been flexing muscles over the control of the party’s structures in the State, hence, the lingering crisis rocking the party.

The new chairmen, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, emerged from the group loyal to Governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, while, Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi, was elected from the group loyal to Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Odebunmi, in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Sanya Adesua, on Sunday, August 30, in Ado-Ekiti, declared that ” the newly elected State Executive of the People’s Democratic Party led by Hon Kehinde Odebunmi has vowed not to use the property of Mr Ayodele Fayose which was hitherto the party’s Secretariat as its operational office.

“The building is being surreptitiously exchanged for the New Secretariat of the party which has been sold by the former Governor.

“The temporary office can therefore no more serve as the PDP secretariat with the controversy surrounding it.

“Meanwhile, the party will announce its new office as soon as possible.”

He charged that all members of the party should see themselves as one family, as all the affairs of the party will derive from them.