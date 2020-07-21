The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said, on Monday, that more than 240 illegal immigrants were rescued off the Libyan coast in the past week.

“On July 13-20, 243 migrants were intercepted at sea and returned to Libya,’’ the IOM said.

IOM mentioned that a total of 6,119 illegal immigrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya since 2020, while 9,225 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya last year.

Among those rescued off the coast and returned to Libya this year were 453 women and 327 miners, IOM added.

The state of insecurity and chaos in Libya makes the country a preferred point of departure for thousands of illegal immigrants who wanted to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe.

Immigrant shelters in Libya are overcrowded with immigrants, despite repeated international calls to close those centres. (Xinhua/NAN)