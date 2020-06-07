As many as 6,206 police personnel, including 1,828 in capital Dhaka, have now tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

AKM Kamrul Ahsan, Public Relations Officer at Bangladesh Police headquarters, said on Sunday that 16 of the personnel have died from the disease.

“Out of these, 16 police personnel died of the infection,’’ Ahsan said, adding that a civilian, working with the law enforcement agency, also died due to COVID-19.

Among the infected policemen, he said 2,767 have fully recovered as on Sunday.

Bangladesh Policemen, along with other agencies, have been rendering services to ensure social distancing across the country since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The virus has so far spread to nearly every Bangladeshi district and the number of cases rose to 65,769 with 888 deaths on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi government declared a general holiday from March 26 and later extended the shutdown in phases till May 30.

To quell the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has planned to re-impose area-wise lockdowns in capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, a senior Health Ministry official said on Saturday. (Xinhua/NAN)