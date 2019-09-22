Chinelo Obogo

The Consul General of the Consulate General of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming, has said over 700 million people in the People’s Republic of China have been lifted out of poverty.

He said this during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Peoples Republic of China, which took place in Lagos.

Maoming also said that the celebration of the anniversary in Nigeria was symbolic as it would serve to enhance the continuous development of China-Nigeria strategic partnership and the friendship between both countries.

“On 1st October 1949, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chinese people put an end to the century of wars and humiliation after decades of heroic struggles, and established the People’s Republic of China. The 5,000-year-old ancient civilization thus embarked on a new and promising journey of development.

“After 70 years of development, China today stands at a new historical starting point. China’s per capita GDP comes to $10,000 from less than $100, and the average life expectancy in China comes to 77 from 35 years. Especially since China started its reform and opening-up in 1978, China’s GDP has averaged an annual growth rate of around 9.5%, and more than 700 million Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty.

” Beyond that, as the second largest economy, the largest industrial producer and the largest trader of goods in today’s world, China contributed over 30 percent of the global economic growth over the recent years. Today, China enjoys a harmonious society, prosperous economy and rapidly-advancing science and technology, while the Chinese people enjoy a happy life that they dreamed for generations. Just as H.E. President Xi Jinping said, “today, we are closer to, more confident in, and more capable of making the goal of national rejuvenation a reality than ever before .

“The Chinese people are perpetually endeavouring to realize the Chinese dream. Africa is also working hard on its Agenda 2063 and moving towards the achievement of the grand African Dream in the next 40 years. China and Africa are closely connected heart to heart and share similar dreams. During the past years, the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa has constantly achieved remarkable results under the guidance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Going forward, we will fully implement the eight major initiatives announced at last year’s FOCAC Beijing Summit and continuously deepen our Belt and Road Initiative cooperation. Seizing these two opportunities, we can build an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.

“Nigeria is the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, while China is the largest developing country in the world. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular between China and Nigeria, our relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, the friendship between our people has deepen, and mutual political trust has been steadily consolidated. The year of 2019 also remarks the first year that Nigeria formally joins the big family of the BRI, since China and Nigeria signed a governmental MOU on jointly building the BRI during the FOCAC Beijing Summit last September.