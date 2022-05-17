From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Against the backdrop of gender violence resulting in deaths of women and girl children in Nigeria, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that over 35 per cent of women and girls experience physical and sexual violence globally.

Speaking at the maiden NSCDC Gender Summit, in Abuja, the Head of the Gender Unit of the corps, Alao Ajet Kemi, stated the need to put an end to violence against women and girls as well as other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Citing a United Nations study, Kemi revealed that about 89 countries had some legislation on domestic violence and a growing number of countries including Nigeria had instituted National Action Plan on women and girls violence.

“It is appropriate to do a self-appraisal, recognise the steps that have been taken and draw the lessons that would make us forge ahead for best practices on gender issues. Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is a global epidemic. It crosses every social and economic class, sex, race, ethnicity and religion. Most affected are women, girl-child and other vulnerable groups. Violence includes rape, forced marriages, forced abortion, sexual harassment, intimidation within and outside the workplace, child pornography and human trafficking” she said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his remarks, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Abubakar Audi noted that during crises or conflicts, the groups that suffer most are women and children. So, the government should strategies to nip the menace of conflicts in the bud.

“We must try within our scope to make sure that women and children are safe in conflict situations,” he said, adding that Nigerians should return to basics to curb insecurity.

Also, he urged the government to close the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .