From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it has uncovered a fresh N90 billion alleged fraud involving the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.

EFCC sources said Idris, who tried, but without success to secure his bail, has indicted more top serving and former government officials.

The source said that EFCC is expanding its scope of investigation and will flush out more officials involved in the scam. With the new revelation, the total sum now stands at N170 billion.

According to the anti-graft agency, investigation showed that the AGF raked in the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities, using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds, according to EFCC, were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

A competent source in EFCC who pleaded not to be named, said more staff, highly-placed persons and other interested government officials involved in the financial heist, will be arrested soon.

The source said what the public knows is a stratch on the source, compared to what further investigation by the anti-graft agency has so far revealed.

He said the AGF was due for retirement about two years ago, but was reportedly extended by the presidency, despite the clear violation of the civil service rule.

The source said through a clandestine move, Idris used many pseudo names to invest in and outside of Nigeria. He wondered how a public officer who should catch thieves, has now become a thief.

He listed United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and other Scandinavian countries, where the Idris starched the funds as investments.

The EFCC source said the agency has already commenced moves to recover some of the assets, while reaching out countries suspected to he harbouring some of the looted funds.

